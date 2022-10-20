Still The Opps Tho: Mike Pence Distances Himself From Donald Trump

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mike Pence, the former Vice President of the United States, will forever be aligned with former president Donald Trump due to their time at the top of elected office. Despite this connection, Pence is seemingly distancing himself from the former business mogul after a recent appearance in Washington, D.C.

Mike Pence was a guest at Georgetown University for an event hosted by the conservative group, Young America’s Foundation. Pence, a staunch conservative, faced mild protests from students and used the dog whistle term of “woke” to issue a charge that political discourse has gone off the rails, of course not lambasting his side but only those that don’t agree with his side’s views.

“It seems like every day a new story breaks that says big media, big government, big tech or big business have locked arms to advance a woke agenda designed to advance the policies and beliefs of the American left, and show intolerance to people that have divergent views,” Pence said, as reported by The Hill.

During this portion of the event, the protesting students exited the venue, which drew a sharp remark from Pence.

“It seems to me that having served many years in Washington, leaders in the nation’s capital of never been more out of touch or more intent on imposing their agenda or walking out on people that might have a different point of view,” Pence said in response.

During the Q&A portion of the event, a person asked Pence if Trump manages to snag the Republican Party presidential nomination for 2024, would Pence pull the lever for his former running mate. With a knowing smirk and laughs throughout the audience, Pence said, “well there might be somebody I prefer more.”

What observers shouldn’t do in this instance is take this to mean Pence is suddenly a GOP defector. In fact, it appears that Pence is hoping for the so-called “red wave” as his party eyes majorities in the House and Senate with a push to bulldoze conservative policies back into the fabric of America. As the kids say, Mike Pence is still the opps.

Check out the reactions to Mike Pence and his comments on Donald Trump below. The video below is courtesy of ABC News.

Photo: Getty