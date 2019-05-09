The Trailer For ‘It: Chapter 2’ Is Here, Twitter Reacts To Potential Pennywise Fades

The trailer for It: Chapter 2 is finally here, and Pennywise is up to his usual antics.

Rumors of Pennywise’s demise at the end of It were clearly highly inaccurate. The Losers Club is back in Derry, Maine, and ish will inevitably hit the horrible death fan.

James McAvoy is in this one, so The Beast’s presence makes this worth the cost of admission itself. As for the trailer, this part:

When you get out of the shower but realize you forgot a towel. #ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/htbPkBYKYM — Garrett McDowell (@GarrettMcDowel1) May 9, 2019

It: Chapter 2 is in theaters September 6, so enjoy the summer.

The reactions to the new trailer have been priceless, but you probably knew that. Peep the best of the best below.