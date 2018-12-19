Twitter Explodes After Royce Da 5’9 Offers Tory Lanez The Fade With The Bars & The Hands

Tory Lanez surprised a lot of people with his friendly battle of words with Joyner Lucas which seemingly went his way by some accounts. However, the Canadian upstart took a jab at Royce Da 5’9 and may have stirred up the hornet’s nest to the point he essentially got offered the fade and lineup from the Detroit veteran.

On Monday (Dec. 17), a fan asked Nickel Nine if Lanez vanquished his foe in Lucas by simply replying “No,” which seemed to make Lanez feel a way. In a now-deleted tweet, Lanez didn’t mention Royce by name but it was clear as day that he was referring to the Motor City wordsmith.

In another tweet, Lanez wrote the following:

“Ain’t nobody scared of rolls 57 lyrically . I deleted my comment cuz I’m not gone keep acting like my n*gga Joyner didn’t do his thing . the old n*gga kinda had a point .. what i said came off like some hating sh*t . People are aloud to think anybody won … simple.”.

Nickel then chimed in on Twitter with:

“No need to get upset Lil homie. I thought yours was dope too. Somebody like you disrespecting somebody like me is ridiculous tho. Ima let slide because you’re “new”.

Royce then decided he had enough of Lanez and issued the fade offer:

“My n*gga … If you tryna get yo mufhkin ass beat, you doing everything right… I’m giving you the benefit of the doubt because you Canadian. Now go play somewhere before I get upset..”

And then a final salvo:

“Somebody better find that lil sucka and take his phone before he gets himself in some trouble… I mean that …,” Nickle tweeted.

As expected, Twitter is in shambles at the prospect of a battle between Royce Da 5’9 and Tory Lanez and we’ve got all the responses.

Which artist is your money on?

