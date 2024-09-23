Subscribe
Close
News

Usher Says His X Account Was Hacked, The Internet Calls C A P

Usher Claims His X Account Was Hacked After Posts Magically Disappear, Social Media Is Skeptical

Published on September 23, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Usher Says His X Account Was Hacked, The Internet Calls C A P

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty / Usher

Following Diddy’s arrest, social media has been doing the most in trying to connect everyone who has been in the disgraced musician/mogul’s arrest to his “freak offs” and other shenanigans. Usher is one of those people.
Responding to people speculating something was afoot after tweets that disappeared from his X account, the iconic R&B star responded to sleuths on X, formerly Twitter, that his account was hacked.
“Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it * laughing emojis*, See you tonight at Intuit Dome,” the “Love In This Club” crafter wrote in a post on his account, just a week after Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking with the Feds finding 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube in his home.
Previous tweets on the 45-year-old musician’s account have reappeared, but that did not stop the train from pulling into the speculation station. “u got hacked and the hackers decided to delete all your tweets instead of tweeting random stuff?,” one post in response to Usher’s tweet, read.  Another user on X wrote, “So crazy how it got hacked…but instead of posting crazy stuff, the hacker just DELETED your posts and Diddy just got arrested…and all the stuff with Justin Bieber. Soooooo weird we all “ran with it”. Right bro.” According to Page Six’s reporting, at the time, the only tweets appearing on his page were from hackers writing about cryptocurrency scams. Pink and actress Megan Fox were also alleged victims of a hack over the weekend. Welp. As the fallout from Diddy’s arrest continues, we definitely expect more online speculation floating around anyone who called Sean “Diddy” Combs a friend. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Lol, smh

2. Oh lord

3. Do you now?

4. Guys it's not the big conspiracy you think it is.

5. Oh lord

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Diddy sean combs usher

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close