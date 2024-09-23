Usher Says His X Account Was Hacked, The Internet Calls C A P
Usher Claims His X Account Was Hacked After Posts Magically Disappear, Social Media Is Skeptical
Diddy’s arrest, social media has been doing the most in trying to connect everyone who has been in the disgraced musician/mogul’s arrest to his “freak offs” and other shenanigans. Usher is one of those people. Responding to people speculating something was afoot after tweets that disappeared from his X account, the iconic R&B star responded to sleuths on X, formerly Twitter, that his account was hacked.Following
“Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it * laughing emojis*, See you tonight at Intuit Dome,” the “Love In This Club” crafter wrote in a post on his account, just a week after Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking with the Feds finding 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube in his home. Previous tweets on the 45-year-old musician’s account have reappeared, but that did not stop the train from pulling into the speculation station. “u got hacked and the hackers decided to delete all your tweets instead of tweeting random stuff?,” one post in response to Usher’s tweet, read. Another user on X wrote, “So crazy how it got hacked…but instead of posting crazy stuff, the hacker just DELETED your posts and Diddy just got arrested…and all the stuff with Justin Bieber. Soooooo weird we all “ran with it”. Right bro.” According to Page Six’s reporting, at the time, the only tweets appearing on his page were from hackers writing about cryptocurrency scams. Pink and actress Megan Fox were also alleged victims of a hack over the weekend. Welp. As the fallout from Diddy’s arrest continues, we definitely expect more online speculation floating around anyone who called Sean “Diddy” Combs a friend. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
