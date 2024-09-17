Subscribe
Celebrity

Sean "Diddy" Combs Arrested After Grand Jury Indictment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested After Grand Jury Indictment, Allegedly Charged With Sex Trafficking & Racketeering

Published on September 17, 2024
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

On Monday, September 16, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in Manhattan after a grand jury indicted the disgraced Hip-Hop mogul. At the moment, the indictment ushered by the Southern District of NY is sealed.
However, according to the New York Times, one of Diddy’s lawyerx, Marc Agnifilo, believed his client is facing charges that include racketeering and sex trafficking. The arrest comes after months of Diddy being sued by various women, including former Bad Boy artists, suing the No Way Out rapper for allegations that included sexual abuse and assault. It all started when Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy back in November 2023, which was quickly settled the next. But the proverbial damn was broken as more women came forward accusing Diddy of similar crimes. Although he continued to adamantly claim his innocence with regards to all the other lawsuits, in May 2024, CNN shared hotel footage of Diddy beating on Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel lobby. It was after the video evidence that Mr. Combs took to Instagram to apologize, in a now since deleted video that did little to earn him any sympathy considering the heinous abuse the world saw in the footage. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community,” said Diddy’s reps in a statement to the New York Times. “He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal.” The latest lawsuit against Diddy was filed last week by former Bay Boy artist and Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard. In her suit she claims to have witness Diddy beating on Cassiue and to have suffered abuse that included unwanted touching, threats of violence so much overwork that she was hospitalized. Interestingly, Diddy was reportedly due to get pinched tomorrow, but something moved the schedule up, per TMZ. Right on cue, Xitter is reacting, with plenty of people absolutely going in on Sean “Diddy” Combs. Check out some of wildest reactions in the gallery—don’t expect much empathy. .

