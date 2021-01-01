OG Culture Vulture Vanilla Ice Performed At Maskless Mar-a-Lago Super Spreader Event On New Year’s Eve

Vanilla Ice has never gotten respect in the culture, and never will. So it only makes sense that the OG culture vulture was booked to perform at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve.
In attendance were @TheBeachBoys, vanilla ice, @DonaldJTrumpJr, @SergioGor, @RudyGiuliani, @kimguilfoyle and others
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 1, 2021
Oh yeah, Trump wasn’t even there.
But Donald Trump Jr. was there and there’s footage of his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle dancing and singing along to Ice’s “Play That Funky Music White Boy.” It’s even more painful than it sounds.
I just saw video of Kimberly Guilfoyle dancing to Vanilla Ice as she shouted the words ‘play that funky music white boy’ and I’m not sure I will make a full recovery.
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) January 1, 2021
Of course, there wasn’t a mask in sight.
Also on the MAGA-list of artists who will take any gig for check no matter how sleazy are Beach Boys cover band.
Peep more of the well-deserved slander and reactions to the headassery below. January 20 can’t get here soon enough.
Kim Guilfoyle singing along with Vanilla Ice at a superspreader event in Florida hosted by Trump who then ditched his own party is exactly the ending 2020 would have pulled. https://t.co/yB2ryg7Gz9
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 1, 2021
1.
A live Vanilla Ice performance *and* a chance to catch a deadly disease? That’s win-win! https://t.co/YzMucJez5g— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 1, 2021
2.
Vanilla Ice is trending so it’s time to bust out this gem: pic.twitter.com/dnPeHAjd4N— Richard Atta Amoako (@Attamantium) January 1, 2021
3.
4.
I am so mad that Vanilla Ice is MAGA that I drove 12 hours to my parent’s house to go in the attic and smash his most recent cassette.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 1, 2021
5.
And 2020 ends not with a bang, but with a superspreading Vanilla Ice concert at Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/xXGZdYXexP— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) January 1, 2021
6.
Fucking Vanilla Ice preformed at Mar-a-Lago's New Year's Eve bash! I can't believe he's a fucking Magat! I'm definitely not buying his next hit album....— Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) January 1, 2021
7.
Imagine going to a NYE party in the middle of a pandemic and risking everything to see Vanilla Ice.— Jesse Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) January 1, 2021
8.
Vanilla Ice is trending under politics so I’m not holding my breath for 2021 to act right pic.twitter.com/fAAgma8Ffb— AlloMudda AlloFadda (@allomuddak) January 1, 2021
9.
Vanilla Ice being MAGA and performing at Mar-a-Lago's Trump Holiday Party during a pandemic is exactly the trajectory I expected his career to take.— Red (@Redpainter1) January 1, 2021