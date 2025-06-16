We Did Too: Millions Took To The Streets For “No Kings” Protests [Photos]

This past Saturday (June 14), millions of American citizens from coast to coast took to the streets for the No Kings protest to remind Donald Trump that we the people don’t do kings, dictators, or authoritarians on U.S. soil.

The much hyped protest took place on the same day that Donald Trump threw himself a birthday military “parade” as his birthday coincided with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army being born. While Trump’s little vanity parade flopped big time with only a few thousand MAGA loyalists attending the D.C.debacle, more than 11 million Americans marched on the streets from New York to Los Angeles in a show of unity amongst Americans who’ve had enough of Donald Trump’s administration kidnapping and disappearing Latino and Black immigrants into foreign prisons, curbing Supreme Court orders, and running roughshod over the constitution.

The man is selling green cards for $5 million for Christ’s sake.

With growing worry that Donald Trump is itching for civil unrest in order to justify enacting the Insurrection Act and declaring Martial Law, the protests that took place across the 50 states (and in other countries as well) were peaceful, joyful and loud as everyone knew the assignment and carried it out to a T. People of all ages, races, and religions gathered from city to city to show the world that they are not okay with what Donald Trump is doing and will continue to resist this regime’s efforts to weaken and take away our democratic rights.

People protesting refrained from any violence, looting or destruction of private property, but did hold up all kinds of signs mocking the adjudicated rapist and partook in various chants denouncing the current administration as people are refusing to go silently into the night were fascism lies.

Meanwhile in Washington, Trump’s military parade was so pathetic that even Russia couldn’t help but clown Donald Trump for his struggle spectacle.

You know it’s bad when even Trump’s biggest “ally” is publicly mocking him for his pitiful procession.

Predictably, Donald Trump didn’t take criticism of his “parade” too well and on Sunday (June 15) declared that he would be instructing ICE to hit cities like New York and Los Angeles (again) hard and carry out new operations to deport as many immigrants as possible.

Again, the man is itching for a reason to declare Martial Law. Do not give him one.

What are your thoughts on people protesting Donald Trump’s authoritarian regime? Let us know in the comments section below. Peep some of the photos we took in NYC in the gallery.