Streets Say Young M.A Is Pregnant, Twitter Doesn’t Mind Its Business Per Usual

The streets are saying that Young M.A is with child and as one can imagine, the reaction to the unconfirmed news has been over the top. We’ve seen some of the zanier and frankly offensive comments coming from the Twitter side of things and, unfortunately, we have to share our views on it all.

Young M.A, 30, made waves in the Hip-Hop industry with her brazen lyrical ability and propensity to speak vividly about her sexual orientation on terms that befit her. While she isn’t the only out rapper from the LGBTQ community, Young M.A is certainly one of the more notable artists in that space.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), fans on Twitter began spreading the news that the Brooklyn rapper was pregnant and naturally, the jokes came flying in. Nick Cannon and Kodak Black were among those who caught strays for all the wrong reasons. This isn’t the first time this rumor has been pinned on the “OOOUUU” star.

Looking at her Instagram page, Young M.A hasn’t posted anything since Oct. 20 and on her Twitter account, she last posted in July.

Of course, the news that Young M.A is potentially pregnant has been fodder for the bored online and we’ve got some of the reactions from all sides below.

It’s a good time to remind folks that if someone identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, getting pregnant can and does happen for reasons that are usually none of our business.

Photo: Getty