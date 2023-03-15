Twitter Expresses Concern Over Young M.A After New Video Surfaces

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Young M.A is still active in the music business after dropping joints and doing features in the past year, but fans are currently discussing another matter online and expressing concern. A video of the New York rapper getting her hair styled surfaced, and fans are pondering if Young M.A is battling health issues.

Young M.A, 30, was seen in a recent video from barber and Wild ‘N Out star, Fats Da Barber. The “Ooouuu” star is a frequent client of Fats, having starred in a video earlier this month on March 4 and having a little fun in the process.

In the latest video, shared by Twitter user @BenjiiOtr, Young M.A is getting a retwist and lineup similar to the one seen in the video above but folks zeroed in on her appearance. From our vantage point, the Brooklyn native looks tired, not ailing from a health condition. Further, speculation of this sort typically happens when enough information isn’t presently available so we can’t offer anything beyond that regarding the rapper’s health.

The reactions from the video range from full-on worry to others warning about prematurely reporting on the matter without all of the facts. As it stands, we’ve got reactions from all sides from Twitter listed below.

—

Photo: Getty