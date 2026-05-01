Lyricism takes center stage on Live Wire as Mickey Factz sits down with Lore’l to break down new music from his upcoming project One Above All. In this episode, Mickey unpacks the meaning behind standout records like “Bring It Back” and “We Won,” his meticulous writing process, and why holding himself to a higher lyrical standard matters in today’s rap game. From discovering producers on YouTube to reprogramming his algorithm, Factz shares gems about discipline, confidence, and staying rooted in Hip-Hop culture. This episode is a must-watch for fans who care about bars, intention, and discovering artists who respect the craft over clout.