Meet Jessica Gomes, The Woman Behind The Sultry “Maybach Music” Drop [Video/Photos]

Meet Jessica Gomes, The Woman Behind The Sultry “Maybach Music” Drop

Rick Ross and the MMG Family have been dropping hit records for quite some time now. Also synonymous with their hits is the sultry voice uttering the “Maybach Music” drop on MMG’s records. Most of us had to use our imaginations as to what this woman looked like, until now.

It turns out that the very attractive voice has a stunning face to go with it as well. Complex reports she is none other than Australian supermodel Jessica Gomes.Her name may be unfamiliar to many of us, but not to those in the industry. Gomes has appeared in Diddy’s ads for his line of women’s perfume “Unforgivable.” She’s also mentioned in Kanye’s verse in “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” from the G.O.O.D. Friday’s leaks. You can also find Gomes in magazines such as Complex, Maxim, Sports Illustrated and FHM.

While there is no confirmation as to her being the voice behind Rozay’s “Rich Forever,” among many other hits, Gomes did tweet this earlier this morning.

Gomes also responds to people calling her “Maybach Music Lady,” so it sounds as if she’ll don the crown she’s been given. Continue on to see more of the Australian beauty.

