S.O.B.’s in New York City has been the hot spot for performances as of late. After being shut down by 2 Chainz, a few of Hip-Hop’s young, up-and-comers, hit the stage to perform. STS, Emilio Rojas, & Audra The Rapper all took the stage, and the homie Rahim The Dream, was able to catch up with them for a quick Q&A.

Check the footage.