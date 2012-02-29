Stalley ft. Scar – “Volley Express” [Listen/Download]

In Stalley‘s final installment of Songs By Me, Stalley we have “Volley Express,” featuring Scar. With the completion of this project, it should result in his long-awaited mixtape Savage Journey to the American Dream.
Listen and download below.
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• That Was Me First: 10 Rappers That Made Hip-Hop History
• The Top 10 Hip-Hop Sneakers Of All-Time
• Who Is James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond?
• 10 Rappers That Can Inspire Scott Storch To Get Off The Yayo
• Lil Wayne Rocks Million Dollar Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones To NBA All-Star Game [Photos]
• Bangin Candy: Claudia Sampedro (Rick Ross’s “High Definition” Vixen) [Photos/Video]
• COMIN’ OUT HARD: 10 Rappers Caught In S#x Tape Scandal
—
Photo: Stalley330.com
comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED