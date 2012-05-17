Rocsi And Terrence J Leave 106 & Park

After nearly seven years of hosting BET’s top-rated countdown, 106 & Park, Terrence J and Rocsi have decided to leave the show. The duo won their gigs after a public audition process, but according to the New York Post, they’re looking to pursue acting on a full-time basis. Terrence J, real name Terrence Jenkins, had a recurring role on BET’s The Game, and appeared in the film Think Like A Man. Meanwhile, Rocsi— last name Diaz— is said to be moving to California, and landed a role in a film starring Lynn Whitfield.

Since getting the job with BET in 2006, Terrance and Rocsi filled the void left by previous hosts, Free and A.J. Over the years the daily show has become a go-to spot for just about everyone in music, including the likes of Kanye West, Mac Miller, and Rick Ross.

At press time, reps for BET had “no comment” on the matter, while Terrence J’s rep did not respond to a request for comment.

Photo: All Hip Hop