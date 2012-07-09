40 Glocc Talks Getting Jumped By The Game & Crew [LISTEN]

UPDATE: Game has released the full video, on the next page.

Over the weekend, 40 Glocc was the talk of the Internets thanks to getting catching the fade courtesy of Game and his entourage. The G-Unit affiliate got jumped, with the incident being caught on camera, and Big Bad 40 was seen falling in some bushes and generally in retreat because guns were allegedly being aimed at him.

Vlad TV caught up with 40, who spoke on the altercation.

“My motto is if you ain’t got a gun and they got some, you better run, ya feel me,” 40 Glocc, who had a general “it is what it is” attitude, told DJ Vlad. “I had to do what I had to do, I was trying to get out of the situation. But it panned out, I’m still breathing, I’m still kicking. It happens. You see him, when he solo, he get knocked out.”

40 Glocc, who doesn’t plan to press any charges, is referring to RoseMo700 allegedly knocking out the Game in September 2011 at Fox Hills Mall in Culver City, CA. However, RoseMo700 is now dead due to an unrelated beef.

That said, this ish needs get squashed before someone really gets hurt, or killed.

Photos: Instagram

