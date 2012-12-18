A$AP Rocky ft. Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Yelawolf, Danny Brown, Action Bronson & Big K.R.I.T. – “1Train” [LISTEN]

Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky hooked up a mean posse cut for his debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, titled “1Train.” The Hit-Boy produced track features verses from Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Yelawolf, Danny Brown, Action Bronson and Big K.R.I.T.

Over rugged drums and some searing synth, the assembled MC’s take turns sling brutalizing bars to make sure they don’t come off weak in this team up of underground all-stars. The winner? We may have to go with Big K.R.I.T. who slays the close out verse, while going way past his 16 bar quota. “Ask a LeBron I’ll open palm slap a b-tch, walk the plank and break a bank, I been in the business of sankin’ ships, ” spits the King Remembered In Time. “Choking ni–as out with the anchors that they anchor with, resuscitations cost the label, I’m taxing if ya want it, sh-t…”

Kendrick Lamar also gets busy and don’t snooze on A$AP’s opening verse, too. But really, everyone goes in on this six minutes and change long heater.

After a slight delay, Long.Live.A$AP will be in stores January 15th.

