Wired 25: 25 Memorable Rap Albums Released In September [Photos]

Earth, Wind and Fire dominated your father’s rotation but Hip-Hop music has since been the soundtrack for the season after summer.

A well-crafted album that drops at the top of the school year can go on to live in the memories for reunions to come. With that, we compiled 25 unforgettable albums released in September for your enjoyment. Leo’s and Virgo’s stand up.

—

Photo: Anthony Dixon/WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25Next page »