ILOVEMAKONNEN ft. Drake – “Tuesday” [VIDEO]

A co-sign from Drake made the phrase, “I got the club going up…,” as familiar a phrase in Hip-Hop as any at the moment. The mind behind the song, ILOVEMAKONNEN, an official signee of OVO Sound, returns alongside the Grammy Award Winning rapper in the official video for “Tuesday.”

As most would guess, the duo get their rhymes off while in a private section at the club. The song, however, is being enjoyed by people in cities all over the world in the clip. We’re a little weary of the V For Vendetta-esque mannequin, though.

Peep MAKONNEN’s “Tuesday” video below.

Photo: Vimeo