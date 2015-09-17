Arrow’s Stephen Amell Quits Social Media After #HeDidntStandWithAhmed

Don’t expect to see Arrow star Stephen Amell promoting the upcoming season of his hit show across social media anytime soon.

The 34-year-old actor saw many of his million plus followers turn on him after he should a complete disregard of empathy for Muslim teen Ahmed Mohamed, following his arrest for simply bringing a homemade clock to school.

Stereotyping Texas isn't any better than stereotyping Ahmed. Just so we're clear. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 16, 2015

Amell immediately got defensive in his defense of the Lone Star State.

How many times have you been to Texas? https://t.co/jaE57FD5me — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 16, 2015

Although he is every bit of Toronto Maple Leaf as Drizzy Drake, Amell married Houston model Cassandra Jean Whitehead in 2012, so that somewhat explains his caping for the country’s second largest state.

After realizing nobody was on his side, Amell took to his Facebook to simply announce his hiatus from social media.

“Wasn’t trying to equate things that are very, very different,” he said in the video. “Was simply trying to say that two wrongs don’t make a right. The best thing to do in these scenarios is just go away for a little bit,” he went on. “So be well. I’ll be back. And that’s it.”

“A little bit” probably means sometime around October 7, as that is when season 4 of Arrow premieres.

Check out the other boneheaded statements Amell said on Twitter on the gallery below. His profile picture has since been replaced with the default egg.

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

