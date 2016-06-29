Gucci Mane Proves He’s A Clone And Eats Kale?

As if the whole “Gucci Mane is a clone” speculation didn’t have enough legs as is, this latest tidbit is about to turn the whole theory into a Hip-Hop conspiracy centipede. Yesterday “The Machine” jumped on social media and did something that no trap rapper has done in Hip-Hop history: eat kale.

That’s right, the man with three scoops of ice cream inked on his grill isn’t only eating healthy these days, he’s eating Hipster healthy. This begs the question, what the hell went on while he was locked up behind bars?

Seriously though, good for the man. One of the most important keys to life is good health even though we’re not sure DJ Khaled’s officially declared that one yet. Once he does you know it’s true.

In other news, LaFlare may be getting a reality show soon.

gucci mane eating kale pic.twitter.com/fH844LsYMn — ֆȶɨʟʟ (@illroots) June 28, 2016

—

Photo: Twitter