Sarah Palin Snubs Michelle Obama’s Anti-Obesity Campagin

Palin Swipes at Michelle Obama Anti-Obesity Push

In a campaign against child obesity, Michelle Obama has played a critical role in helping to improve children’s health. Sarah Palin, however, doesn’t seem to care.

Palin recently took a shot at the first lady during an episode of her reality TV Show “Sarah Palin’s Alaska,” where she claimed Michelle Obama was depriving Americans of their God given right to eat dessert.

Pail stated the following while searching for s’mores ingredients.

“Where are the s’mores ingredients? This is in honor of Michelle Obama, who said the other day we should not have dessert.”

In May, Michelle launched her “Let’s Move” program, as part of her initiative to promote junk food alternatives and following a healthy diet.

The Associated Press reported the following regarding the health concerns:

One in 3 American children is overweight or obese, putting them at higher risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and other illnesses. Obesity is even more prevalent among black and Hispanic children. Some public health experts say today’s children are on track to live shorter lives than their parents.

Palin seems persistent in contradicting Michelle Obama’s efforts, which regardless can only do more good than harm. Last month, Palin spoke on Laura Ingraham’s radio show saying,

“Instead of a government thinking that they need to take over and make decisions for us according to some politician or politician’s wife priorities, just leave us alone, get off our back.”

CNN additionaly reported another instance just last month where she yet again made it her right of passage to critique the first lady’s plan in Pennsylvania, where she hand delivered cookies to a school and stated,

“Who should be deciding what I eat? Should it be government or should it be parents? It should be the parents.”

Maybe she’ll feel differently when all those s’mores and cookies catch up with her.