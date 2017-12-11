Cosby’s Revenge: Hannibal Buress Arrested In Miami, Incident Caught On Video

We imagine Bill Cosby is somewhere quietly laughing his ass off after news that Hannibal Buress was arrested over the weekend. The popular comedian and actor was in Miami when the incident occurred and was eventually charged with disorderly conduct, although he initially faced another spoken charge of trespassing according to footage caught on video.

The Miami Herald reports:

Popular comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested Saturday night in Wynwood on a disorderly intoxication charge after an encounter with a police officer.

Buress, 34, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail at 1:57 a.m. Sunday and posted bail just before 6 a.m., records show.

A video circulated on social media showed Buress handcuffed against a Miami patrol car and talking to officers.

Buress is heard on the video asking why he was being detained at the top of his voice. The arrest came after Buress, allegedly intoxicated, reportedly asked an officer to hail an Uber car for him. When the officer refused, Buress became hostile and was eventually arrested according to an official report released after public requests for the records.

Fans on Twitter had some humorous reactions to Buress getting arrested, although for the Chicago native this incident was no laughing matter. We’ve collected what we could find on Twitter below for viewing purposes.

only one man can get hannibal buress out of jail now pic.twitter.com/IOz6cVck0l — 🎉🎈birthdaythan 🎈🎉 (@flyingP0TUS) December 10, 2017

This is the thanks he gets for serving his community? pic.twitter.com/EQWmLMdoaT — woke (@extralargeboi) December 10, 2017

Cop couldn't handle the jokes! They got my mans Hannibal detained!!! @hannibalburess pic.twitter.com/z7fpxoF1ge — Young Saviente (@AForiginal) December 10, 2017

—

Photo: Getty

