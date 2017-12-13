Chance The Rapper Gives Daughter Sweet Shoutout From Sesame Street

Chance The Rapper may have just won father of the year after visiting the set of beloved children’s show, Sesame Street. The charismatic Chicago rapper was a guest on the program and was flanked by some of the show’s faves in giving a loving shout out to his toddler daughter.

Chance posted a pair of videos to his Twitter Account Tuesday (Dec. 12) afternoon.The first showed the rapper speaking with Oscar The Grouch in his favorite trashcan. Sounding beat down, Chance tells Oscar that he’s tired of people saying his music is trash.

In the second clip, Chance is surrounded by characters from the show, including Elmo and The Cookie Monster as Chance tells his daughter that he’s coming home to see her soon. Pretty sweet moment there.

Watch Chance The Rapper’s Sesame Street videos below.

Just got done at work, see ya soon baby. pic.twitter.com/tFskWH8bVk — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 12, 2017

Photo: Getty