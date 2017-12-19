MF DOOM Mourns Loss Of Son With Moving Instagram Post

MF DOOM, true to the persona of the character he embodies, isn’t much for social media or even public appearances. Today on Instagram (Dec. 18), the rapper born Daniel Dumile reappeared online to share a moving post mourning the loss of his 14-year-old son.

“KING MALACHI EZEKIEL DUMILE 2/22/03 – 12/18/17 THE GREATEST SON ONE COULD ASK FOR. SAFE JOURNEY AND MAY ALL OUR ANCESTORS GREET YOU WITH OPEN ARMS. ONE OF OUR GREATEST INSPIRATIONS. THANK YOU FOR ALLOWING US TO BE YOUR PARENTS. LOVE YOU MALI,” DOOM wrote early this evening in a caption bearing his young son’s photo.

Prior to this posting, DOOM last shared a message via Instagram in November.

We offer our sincerest condolences to the Dumile family.

—

Photo: Getty