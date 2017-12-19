Lil Wayne Will Be Performing At Porn Movie Awards Show

Lil Wayne is hosting the 2018 AVN Awards. The AVN stands for Adult Video News, so yes, it’s a pornographic movies award show.

Reports TMZ:

“Porn’s version of the Oscars announced Monday they’ve nailed down Wayne as the musical guest for the January event. It’s going down at The Joint (naturally) inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Vegas.

Porn stars Angela White and Harli Lotts will host.

Wayne’s following Waka Flocka Flame and Flo Rida, who’ve performed at the 33rd and 34th AVNs. He calls the gig a “bucket list” moment.”

You can bet that the check is going to be sizeable.

The AVN Awards go down January 27, 2018.

—

Photo: WENN.com