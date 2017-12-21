Reformed Nose Candy Fiend Darryl Strawberry Also Battled Sex Addiction

Former Major League Baseball star and reformed coke fiend Darryl Strawbery battled more than drugs during his playing days. The All-Star right fielder admitted to sex addiction in a new interview and said he would have romps with women in between innings.

Yahoo! Sports reports:

Ex-MLB star Darryl Strawberry’s struggles with addiction are no secret, but in an interview that airs Thursday with Dr. Oz, Strawberry confessed something that might still startle sports fans: He was so addicted to sex that he used to have sex during games — between innings, in the clubhouse.

“It was a pretty crazy lifestyle. Middle of games? Yeah,” Strawberry told Dr. Oz. “I would go between innings, and stuff like that and run back and have a little party going on. I thought it was pretty cool. That’s the addiction.”

The outlet adds this isn’t the first time Strawberry has copped to sex addiction. However, Strawberry has since reformed his life and is now an ordained minister and operates a popular ministry alongside his wife along. He also patched up a long-running and bitter feud with former teammate and rival Doc Gooden.

Strawberry’s name has been trending on Twitter, and we’ve collected a small sample of the reaction from the social media network. We’ve also added a clip from the show by way of TMZ Sports.

Coach: Come on were in the 9th inning we need to score. Darryl Strawberry I already did coach.. pic.twitter.com/zolfMqcWXL — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) December 21, 2017

Darryl Strawberry and a Host of others on those 80's mets teams having sex between innings isn't news Jim Rome broke all of the 86 Mets stories years ago. — Richard B. (@COOLLANEHERO) December 21, 2017

So Darryl Strawberry would go somewhere between innings, score for 5 mins, then go back out on the field and score again … pic.twitter.com/snF4betlgv — Anthony Rushing Jr. (@TonyRushingNY) December 21, 2017

