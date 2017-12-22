Stormzy Helps Grieving Fan By Performing At His Father’s Funeral

Sometimes the smallest gesture from someone in a time a grief is enough to remind one that life can be filled with more moments of joy than not. Nas Bockarie became familiar with that notion when his favorite artist Stormzy performed his song “Blinded By Your Grace” at his father’s funeral on Thursday (December 21).

The story began last week when Nas tweeted Stormzy to inform him that his dad had passed away the day of his graduation and asking if he’d be able to perform their favorite song at the funeral.

Bro my Dad passed away on the day of my graduation last week Friday. Our favourite song of yours was blinded by your grace. Would love it if you could preform this at his funeral next Thursday 21st December. Don’t worry if you can’t, I just thought I’d try my luck 🙏🏾 #Hopeful — 7 (@GodsSonNB7) December 15, 2017

Amazingly enough, Stormzy tweeted the grieving teenager back asking for a DM.

Follow me so I can dm ya — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) December 16, 2017

Sure enough Stormzy showed up at the memorial and gave what we can only imagine was an emotionally moving rendition of “Blinded By Your Grace.”

Massive respect for @Stormzy1 for honouring this…God Bless You 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ad3w2Bsawh — Deji (@AkdotIk) December 21, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Stormzy has gone out of his way to come through in the clutch for someone as he also helped a complete stranger pay her way through college earlier this year.

Much love and respect to Stormzy for being the kind of person that you only read about in comic books and old ass scriptures.

Photo: WENN.com