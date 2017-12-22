“Ocho Cinco” Rapper French Montana Is Dating Evelyn Lozada

French Montana is compiling quite the body list. The Bronx rapper has been reportedly dating former Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada.

This likely means that he’s smashing. Just saying.

Reports TMZ:

“Well connected sources tell TMZ … French had a private chef whip up a fancy meal at his L.A. crib for his first date with Evelyn. No group date, this was dinner for 2 with some CÎROC French Vanilla on the side, of course. Gotta rep for his brand.

We’re told Evelyn and the rapper met through mutual friends, and have been hanging out for a few weeks, but are far from “exclusive” … for now. One source says she’s finally ready to get back in the dating world.”

Evelyn left her ex, and latest’s child’s father, former MLB player Carl Crawford, over the summer.

Rebound? We’re going to guess French isn’t pressed. See what we did there?

Also, the fact that French Montana has a song called “Ocho Cinco,” considering Chad Ochocinco is Lozada’s ex, is peak irony. For the record, ain’t sh*t funny about domestic violence.

—

Photo: Getty