French Montana ft. Diddy, Machine Gun Kelly, Red Cafe & King Los – “Ocho Cinco” [VIDEO]

Good Lord, is this song catchy. One of the standout records from French Montana’Mac & Cheese 3gets a visual treatment. 

Diddy, Red Cafe, Machine Gun Kelly and Los join French for his in-studio video for the hilariously titled song “Ocho Cinco.” If you think Diddy is going to talk some wild epic s**t talk, you are absolutely correct.

This is a Bad Boy thing, they told you they wouldn’t stop 15 years ago and he still hasn’t. After a long intro, check out the hilarious video for “Ocho Cinco” after the break. Watch out for the headbutt down below, hanh?

