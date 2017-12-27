Mark Hamill Walks Back Criticism Of Luke Skywalker’s The Last Jedi Portrayal

Mark Hamill, the actor behind the popular Star Wars character Luke Skywalker, wasn’t necessarily feeling director’s Rian Johnson’s development of the popular character and voiced so publicly. Hamill took to Twitter to walk back those concerns and praised Johnson for what he was able to pull off for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill” Hamill tweeted Tuesday (Dec. 26) in response to a meme a fan posted showing the actor explaining what Luke Skywalker becomes and how it adds to the Star Wars legacy.

Naturally, fans have a deep connection to Skywalker but the role was especially important to Hamill as well, who essentially became famous as a result of playing the part. Good to see that he and Rian Johnson are in alignment and thus, the saga continues.

In a piece from Vanity Fair, Hamill’s displeasure with Johnson’s direction was made known back in May.

If you haven’t seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi yet, make your way over to a theater pronto because the movie is pure fish grease.

I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2017

—

Photo: Getty