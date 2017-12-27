Laura Dern Likes Her Coffee Black, Rumored To Be Dating Baron Davis

In news you didn’t know you needed, actress Laura Dern and former NBA star turned style maven Baron Davis are apparently an item. A photo of the pair looking cozy has surfaced online, and Twitter is absolutely loving it.

As reported by the good folks of US Weekly, Davis and Dern were seen together having lunch and kissing each other while walking around town. Dern has been divorced from her ex-husband singer Ben Harper since 2013. Dern was also briefly linked to Common as well.

Davis’ wife, Isabella Brewster, filed for divorce in June of this year. Davis has been dipping his toe in the acting pool and is a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild while Dern recently appeared in Stars Wars: The Last Jedi.

Twitter hasn’t been able to contain itself and we’ve collected our favorite responses thus far below and on the following pages.

Good morning to no one,

except Laura Dern and Baron Davis pic.twitter.com/JumJbY9Dmr — Andrew Spena (@iamsosorry) December 27, 2017

Baron Davis called KD a crybaby on Christmas then kissed the mom from Jurassic Park in the mouth and I don't even know anymore, man https://t.co/lIwnYgHxqg — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) December 27, 2017

Where were you when Laura Dern and Baron Davis changed your life? — Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) December 27, 2017

This relationship won’t end well. Baron Davis always gets hurt. https://t.co/YPydbn2ACO — Jared Glazar (@JaredGlazar) December 27, 2017

