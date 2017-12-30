Tamar Braxton Says Laura Govan Preggers By Husband Vincent Herbert, Twitter Is Ablaze

Laura Govan‘s name began trending Saturday morning (12/30) after it appears that Tamar Braxton spilled the tea in saying her estranged husband Vincent Herbert has been dipping his pool stick elsewhere. According to the singer, Govan is pregnant by Herbert and Twitter has been on fire since it came out.

There are a lot of moving parts but here’s what we’ve gathered from Twitter and the gossip sites. Tamar Braxton took to Instagram this morning with a message to her 2.8 million followers where she initially spilled the tea. If we’re reading it right, Govan told Braxton she was pregnant with Herbert’s baby and made mention of a restraining order.

Adding to it all, Gilbert Arenas, Govan’s ex, allegedly informed Braxton that her husband was getting it in with the Basketball Wives star. Braxton hints in her Instagram message that her husband tried to keep their family together, but that probably won’t be happening now if all of this comes out as true.

Yikes.

All of this is extremely messy but we’ve shared what we’ve found out below and we’ve got the Twitter reactions coming on the following pages.

All of us on this beautiful Saturday morning looking at this Tamar, Vince and Laura Govan situation pic.twitter.com/R9erdF06xU — Jessica Maraj (@onikadaughter21) December 30, 2017

Tamar’s stans are relentless with everything except supporting her albums. They’re scrolling all the way back to November 10th to give Laura Govan the business. pic.twitter.com/4UbZFkpCvU — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) December 30, 2017

Laura Govan after she got one of Vincent Herbert kids for 18 years.. secured that bag. pic.twitter.com/xt8HLXaOie — DKT (@darleneturner53) December 30, 2017

Photo: Getty

