Tamar Braxton Says Laura Govan Preggers By Husband Vincent Herbert, Twitter Is Ablaze

Laura Govan‘s name began trending Saturday morning (12/30) after it appears that Tamar Braxton spilled the tea in saying her estranged husband Vincent Herbert has been dipping his pool stick elsewhere. According to the singer, Govan is pregnant by Herbert and Twitter has been on fire since it came out.
There are a lot of moving parts but here’s what we’ve gathered from Twitter and the gossip sites. Tamar Braxton took to Instagram this morning with a message to her 2.8 million followers where she initially spilled the tea. If we’re reading it right, Govan told Braxton she was pregnant with Herbert’s baby and made mention of a restraining order.
Adding to it all, Gilbert Arenas, Govan’s ex, allegedly informed Braxton that her husband was getting it in with the Basketball Wives star. Braxton hints in her Instagram message that her husband tried to keep their family together, but that probably won’t be happening now if all of this comes out as true.
Yikes.
All of this is extremely messy but we’ve shared what we’ve found out below and we’ve got the Twitter reactions coming on the following pages.
So here’s the break down of the million dollar comment; the girl tells @tamarbraxton to not address peasants and to stay on her throne. In response, Tamar tells the girl she isn’t and that she’s addressing Vince unless it’s the whore. (Whore being Laura) Tamar then tags Laura Govan and spills tea how @no.chill.gil told her that Laura and Vince Herbert are fucking. Tamar asks the commentator isn’t she friends with Laura which she is because I just checked . Tamar isn’t lying about this because months ago a close source told me Vince was sleeping with Laura but my page got deleted so I couldn’t get receipts. I’m told Gilbert spotted Laura and Vince on a trip together then told Tamar. Case solved! 🐸☕️
—
Photo: Getty