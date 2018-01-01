WATCH: Joe Budden Taking His Talents To Diddy’s Revolt

The split between Joe Budden and Complex series Everyday Struggle turned out to be less than amicable. The New Jersey rapper will now be taking his talents to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt TV network.

The speculation was initially set off when Budden and Charlamagne Da God hosted their year-end round up, “This Year Was Dope/Trash.” The confirmation arrived last night as Budden attended Diddy’s New Year’s Eve celebration, which was livestreamed on Revolt, of course.

“I need to ask you a question, are you ready to get money with me?,” asked Diddy, with Joe nodding in agreement.

Puff added, “Are you ready to put this Black excellence on a whole other platform?”

No details as far as the price of Budden’s services or what exactly he will be doing/creating. But Joe does love the Migos.

Peep the “announcement” below.

Tonight I’ll toast to the Creators. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 31, 2017

Photo: Getty