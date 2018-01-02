Lil Pump Gives Up Xanax For 2018

For those of you familiar with Lil Pump, he is giving up Xanax for 2018. The “Gucci Gang” rapper made the announcement on Instagram, so it’s gotta be true.

“2018 we going even more crazy love yall ——(btw I don’t take xanz no more fuck Xanax 2018),” was Pump’s caption on an IG post yesterday (January 1). Pump just wrapped a headlining tour of North America at the end of the year.

As Billboard reports, Travis Scott and Smokepurpp also plan to leave the Xans back in 2017.

Respect.

This tweet made me happy !!! pic.twitter.com/BcfWusgG3k — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) January 1, 2018

—

Photo: Warner Bros.