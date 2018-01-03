Black Sorority Stepping Gets Gentrified In Netflix Film ‘Step Sisters’

Nothing is safe in the culture. In the forthcoming Netflix film Step Sisters, a Black sorority member is tasked with teaching an out of pocket white sorority how to step.

Before you scream cultural appropriation (rightfully so), the film is directed by Charles Stone III—same guy behind the OG Whassup commercials, vintage The Roots videos, Drumline and certified hood class Paid In Full. Also, Naturi Naughton’s character seems to be serving as the Black Greek Letter Organization voice of “WTF is this?” reason (so far as we can tell from the trailer).

The movie stars Megalyn Echikunwoke, who you might remember from House of Lies, Arrow and if you’re really ’bout it, The 4400.

“Jamilah Bishop (Megalyn Echikunwoke) seems to excel at everything: She’s president of her sorority, captain of the step dance crew, liaison to the college dean and a star student who is on her way to Harvard Law School.

But when Jamilah is asked to teach a misbehaving, mostly white sorority how to step, success seems impossible. Without telling her own sorority sisters, Jamilah begins training rivals Sigma Beta Beta (SBB) for the “Steptacular” competitive dance competition.”

Good luck with that.

Step Sisters, which is billed as a dance comedy, premieres on Netflix on January 19. Nevertheless, stepping (precise, syncopated movements including foot stomps, hand claps, calls and more) is all about unity and as a cherished activity, BGLO members take it very seriously.

So expect plenty of heated tweets from the BGLO community on the Internets that day if it isn’t properly represented, or respected.

Watch the trailer below.

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix