Mary J. Blige Will Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

What took so damn long? Mary J. Blige, still the Queen of R&B and Hip-Hop, will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Variety reports that the ceremony will go down Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. On hand will be Sean “Diddy” Combs along with Hollywood Chamber president and CEO Leron Gubler reveal Blige’s star.

“Mary J. Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, in a press statement.

Despite her ex-husband coming for her coins, Blige is still flourishing. Her recent acting performance in Netflix’s Mudbound has earned her critical praise, receivingGolden Globe Award and Critics’ Choice Award nominations, among others.

Photo: WENN.com