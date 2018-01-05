The Wayans Family Gives Bruno Mars & Cardi B’s “Finesse” Stamp of Approval

Yesterday Bruno Mars dropped a vibrant and fun visual for his Cardi B featured cut “Finesse” and in it paid homage to the cult classic 90’s sketch comedy show In Living Color. And while fans loved the clip we’re sure some heads out there didn’t get the overall theme that was referenced in the video.

For y’all youngn’s who aren’t familiar with the show or what sketch comedy even is, In Living Color was created by Keenen and Damon Waynes (older brothers of Shawn and Marlon Wayans), and took audiences by storm with it’s portrayal of Hip-Hop and pop culture at a time when the closest thing we had to proper representation on primetime network television was A Different World.

The show only lasted five seasons but did serve as a launching pad for the careers of household names such as Jim Carrey, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, and of course Shawn and Marlon Wayans.

Well it seems that In Living Color had a lasting impact on some of today’s top artists and after Bruno Mars’ and Cardi B’s rendition of the show’s opening credits, members of the Wayans family have taken to social media to approve of the clip.

Peep their reactions on social media after the flip.

