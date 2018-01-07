Kevin McCall Denies Shooting Himself In The Pinky Toe

Kevin McCall aka Eva Marcille’s baby daddy aka a former Chris Brown collaborator currently upset at the crooner, was shot in the pinky toe earlier this week. Okay, maybe not the pinky toe, but McCall does insist that he didn’t shoot himself in the foot.

The fact that McCall deems it necessary to assert to the world that he didn’t shoot himself is evidence of the profoundness of this struggle.

Shortly after catching a hot slug in his foot, McCall took to Twitter to post a selfie from the hospital, shirtless.

🙏🏿 the Macc is still Trucking 🚎God bless you all happy New year pic.twitter.com/my0oXrkTzA — Kevin McCall (@KevinMcCallJr) January 3, 2018

Of course, he also posted the aftermath—three broken toes and a fractured tibia—on Twitter. Be warned, it’s graphic.

3 Broken Toes and a Fractured Tibia -impossible injury to cause to yourself 😏 duh. Shit hurt tho I’m not a super heroe I don’t cause trouble EVER. I always protect what I’ve earned or worked hard for. Am Delta Male is always Direct and clear with expressing his emotions. 😎 pic.twitter.com/L6H0P3q1oD — Kevin McCall (@KevinMcCallJr) January 4, 2018

McCall detailed the events of the shooting (sounds like he was an innocent bystander) to TMZ. However, he made sure to add “I didn’t shoot myself.”

Photo: Getty