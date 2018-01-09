Home > News

Golden Globes So Black: Black Excellence Was On Display At 2018 Golden Golden Globe Awards

The elegance and culture was strongly represented on the red carpet and beyond for this year's event.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

The 75th Golden Globe Awards celebrated the best in film and television, with the annual awards ceremony featuring several highlights including Oprah Winfrey‘s epic speech that recognized the impact and hope that inspired the #MeToo movement. On the red carpet and beyond, Black stars shined as they arrived which lent an air of elegance and much-needed diversity that was referenced throughout the event.

From the aforementioned Winfrey, her longtime companion Stedman Graham,  and others stars such as actor Caleb McLaughlin and This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown, Black excellence was on display. Salute to the regal Viola Davis, Common, Mariah Carey and more.

Check out the images below and on the following pages for the culture and the elegance.

Check out the spectacular @strangerthingstv cast on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet!

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on

75th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Photo: WENN.com

golden globe awards , Golden Globes

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE