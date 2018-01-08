Remy Ma Let Off A Clip On “Somebody” In An Unreleased Freestyle

Looks like Remy Ma‘s ready for another rumble in the Bronx.

Last Friday (Jan. 5) the “Conceited” rapper took to her IG page to preview an unreleased freestyle over Kodak Black’s “Roll In Peace” and judging from the lyrics she’s sounds about ready to snatch off someone’s weave.

“You can’t f*ck with me baby you don’t understand b*tch/This for Remy Ma-fia I do this for my fans b*tch/ I get 100 bands b*tch/ You ain’t even got no man b*tch/ Why would I give you a chance shorty when I can give you these hands b*tch?/ You don’t want no smoke with me/ You really a joke to me.”

And those were just the opening bars.

While most would automatically assume she’s once again going at her old foe Nicki Minaj, there’s also the possibility that Remy’s decided to spank Azealia Banks for her recent transgressions.

Until Remy decides to drop the full freestyle we can only make educated guesses as to who’s getting darts thrown their way but one things for sure, no one wants it with a woman who’s capable of “ShEther“ing you.

