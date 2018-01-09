Stable Genius Trump Badly Lip Synced National Anthem, Twitter Drags Him By His Combover

The same guy who keeps riffing about respecting our national anthem (read: thinly veiled racism) doesn’t know its words. It was apparent at last night’s 2018 NCAA Football National Championship when Donald Trump clearly forgot the words—that is IF he actually even knows them.

Spoiler: He didn’t kneel.

Trump doesn’t know the words to the anthem?? pic.twitter.com/NkGI95hX6c — adam ferrone (@_rone) January 9, 2018

Here is a video of Trump 'singing' the #NationalAnthem.. He clearly doesn't know the words, yet he thinks Colin Kaeprnick is "a son of a bitch" for kneeling during that very anthem.#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/s0K8ZJCJdB — Remove Trump Now (@KaniJJackson) January 9, 2018

Twitter immediately took notice of Cheeto’s struggle with the lyrics. The slander has been savage, and deservedly so.

Maybe he should have asked for a teleprompter?

Trump sings the National Anthem the way everyone sings Bone Thugs n Harmony songs. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) January 9, 2018

Of course the Donald that demeaned black and white athletes for understanding the true meaning of our National Anthem doesn’t even know the words. What’s the over-under on length of outrage if Obama had… oh, nevermind. — Tom Perriello (@tomperriello) January 9, 2018

Trump booed in a stadium as he mumbles through the national anthem – brutal TV pic.twitter.com/7LbNWber2t — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) January 9, 2018

Trump either never knew or forgot the words to the national anthem.

➡️If it's the former, then he can STFU about Kaepernick et al kneeling.

➡️If it's the latter, then Paw-Paw's night nurse needs to come fetch him.#TuesdayThoughts#NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/gIrkK1e8EQ — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 9, 2018

Demands respect for the national anthem. Doesn't actually know the words. Classic Trump https://t.co/YwjSovb8d0 — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 9, 2018

Super obvious Trump doesn’t know the words to our National Anthem. Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players kneeling to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/jUD0hBqo9N — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 9, 2018

CONTINUED

—

Photo:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »