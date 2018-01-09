Stable Genius Trump Badly Lip Synced National Anthem, Twitter Drags Him By His Combover

The same guy who keeps riffing about respecting our national anthem (read: thinly veiled racism) doesn’t know its words. It was apparent at last night’s 2018 NCAA Football National Championship when Donald Trump clearly forgot the words—that is IF he actually even knows them.
Spoiler: He didn’t kneel.
Twitter immediately took notice of Cheeto’s struggle with the lyrics. The slander has been savage, and deservedly so.
Maybe he should have asked for a teleprompter?
