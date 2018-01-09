A$AP Mob Announce Yams Day 2018, Line Up Revealed

After another successful outing last year, A$AP Mob are continuing to honor their fallen soldier A$AP Yams with their annual Yams Day concert. Today (Jan. 9), the lineup for the yearly festival was revealed.

Going down on January 18 at the New York Expo Center in the Bronx, the 2018 Yams Day concert will feature appearances from A$AP Mob, Lil Yachty, Nav, G Perico, Aston Matthews, Retch and Dash, and more plus DJ sets by Cozy Boys and Ali of TDE. And those are just the acts that have committed so far.

More are expected to join before the 18th with maybe a few unannounced guests taking the stage, too.

Will you be in attendance at the New York Expo Center on the 18th? Let us know.

Cop tickets here.

—

Photo: NBC