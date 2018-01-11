Taxstone Gives His First Interview From Prison, Talks Combat Jack, Uncle Murda & More

Taxstone was once an ascending star in the Hip-Hop podcast universe. However, he has been locked for almost a year due to his alleged involvement in the now infamous Irving Plaza shooting that left a man dead.

Since being indicted for the shooting, Taxstone has been keeping a quiet profile but recently called in to the So Shameless podcast from the bing and spoke about spitting game to the young gang-related kids doing a bid with him, his views on politics and the Hip-Hop culture today.

Also covered was why he had beef with Uncle Murda letting The Game and his peoples shoot a video in Brooklyn and some thoughts on the rapper’s career he probably won’t like.

Check out the interview below.

Photo: Getty