Spider-Man AKA Tom Holland Knew About Kendrick Lamar-Produced Black Panther Soundtrack

Tom Holland, the young actor who stars as Spider-Man in the current run of Marvel movies, is pretty much like the rest of us in being stoked to see the upcoming Black Panther film next month. At the ACE Comic Con even in Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend, Holland shared that he knew about Kendrick Lamar producing the soundtrack for Black Panther and struggled to keep the news a secret.

Heroic Hollywood shared details of Holland’s comments as he spoke on a panel alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Laura Harrier (Liz). When asked about Black Panther and the soundtrack’s release, Holland barely contained himself.

“Oh that’s been released? They know that? I knew that ages ago, and I’ve been trying so hard to keep that a secret. I’m so glad you guys know” Holland shared. He went on to praise director Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman, even expressing some heavy admiration for the African superhero’s all-Black costume.

“I’m very jealous of his costume”, Holland said.

Holland’s costume isn’t so bad itself, and Spidey will figure prominently this year in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

Photo: Getty