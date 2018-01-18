Nintendo’s Latest Experiment Nintendo Labo Allows The Switch To Bring Cardboard To Life

Nintendo has Sony and Microsoft beat when it comes to innovation and this latest new experiment proves that. Yesterday (Jan. 17), the company that brought us Mario announced their wildest experiment yet Nintendo Labo.

It will allow Nintendo Switch owners to insert their switch consoles into cardboard pieces that will actually come to life once the Switch is inserted.

Parents get your coins in order your kids are going to want this.

Now we know, it sounds absolutely insane, right ? But its totally true and here is how it will work. You will be able to purchase kits called “Toy-Cons” of course named after the Switch’s “Joy-Con” controllers. Nintendo says the kits come in two DIY (Do it yourself) classes a Variety Kit ($70) and a Robot Kit ($80). Here is the official breakdown of the kits per Nintendo below:

The Variety Kit includes:

Toy-Con RC Car : Insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into your newly built RC Car and control its movement using touchscreen controls on the Nintendo Switch console. The HD Rumble feature in the Joy-Con controllers will cause vibrations that move the car in the direction you choose. Materials to construct two RC Cars are included.

: Insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into your newly built RC Car and control its movement using touchscreen controls on the Nintendo Switch console. The HD Rumble feature in the Joy-Con controllers will cause vibrations that move the car in the direction you choose. Materials to construct two RC Cars are included. Toy-Con Fishing Rod : Construct the Fishing Rod with an active, rotating reel that is attached by string to a cradle holding the Nintendo Switch console. Catch one of many exotic fish shown swimming on the Nintendo Switch screen by casting your Fishing Rod and unwinding the reel to lower the hook. Once you feel a vibration from the Joy-Con inserted in the reel, you must tug the Fishing Rod upward and crank the reel quickly to try and complete the catch!

: Construct the Fishing Rod with an active, rotating reel that is attached by string to a cradle holding the Nintendo Switch console. Catch one of many exotic fish shown swimming on the Nintendo Switch screen by casting your Fishing Rod and unwinding the reel to lower the hook. Once you feel a vibration from the Joy-Con inserted in the reel, you must tug the Fishing Rod upward and crank the reel quickly to try and complete the catch! Toy-Con House : By inserting various assembled blocks into openings in the sides and bottom of the House, you can interact with, play games with and feed a cute creature on the front-facing Nintendo Switch screen. Each differently shaped block is detected by the IR Motion Camera on the Right Joy-Con inserted on top of the House.

: By inserting various assembled blocks into openings in the sides and bottom of the House, you can interact with, play games with and feed a cute creature on the front-facing Nintendo Switch screen. Each differently shaped block is detected by the IR Motion Camera on the Right Joy-Con inserted on top of the House. Toy-Con Motorbike : Insert each Joy-Con into an assembled set of handlebars to drive a motorbike on the Nintendo Switch screen. Pressing the ignition button starts the engine while twisting the right handle activates the throttle. Leaning your body or turning the handlebars left and right controls the motorbike.

: Insert each Joy-Con into an assembled set of handlebars to drive a motorbike on the Nintendo Switch screen. Pressing the ignition button starts the engine while twisting the right handle activates the throttle. Leaning your body or turning the handlebars left and right controls the motorbike. Toy-Con Piano: After assembling a beautifully crafted 13-key piano and inserting the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con, you can experiment with your own musical creations by pressing different keys. You can even insert different assembled knobs to create new sound effects and tones!

The Robot Kit includes:

Toy-Con Robot: Create a wearable Robot suit, and insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into the designated slots on the backpack and visor to assume control of the robot, which is shown on the TV when the Nintendo Switch console is docked. Enjoy a variety of fun game-play experiences, including Robot mode, in which you can destroy in-game buildings and UFOs.

If you still finding this hard to believe peep the video below it will totally blow your mind.

Absolutely fire, and for an additional $10 you can purchase customization kits as you saw in the video below allowing your kid to make their Labo creations even more unique. Both kits will be available April 20th, so mom, dad get everything in order cause we are sure this the Labo will be flying off shelves. For the kids who are eager to try out Labo, Nintendo will be holding events in New York and San Francisco.

Looks like Nintendo may have found their way get Switches into classrooms as well with the Labo. As you can imagine video game Twitter reacted to Nintendo’s latest experiment. You can peep the hilarious reactions in the gallery below:

Actual footage of adults trying to build #NintendoLabo. pic.twitter.com/qdBloNm11d — PKSparkxx (@PKSparkxx) January 18, 2018

Photo by James Sheppard/Future Publishing via Getty Images

