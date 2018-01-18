Student Kicked Out Of University Of Alabama For Her “N” Word Rant On MLK Day

Racial tensions and violations have been skyrocketing since Donald Trump won the Presidential race in 2016, but luckily those who feel emboldened to spew their hate for all to see have been dealing with the consequences of their actions. The latest example comes out of the University of Alabama where 19-year-old Harley Barber was kicked out of school for recording a video in which she repeatedly said “n*gger” and posted it on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of all days.

In the video the former college student proudly states, ““I’ve wanted to be in Alpha Phi since f*cking high school and nobody f*cking understands how much I love Alpha Phi… And now someone wants to save my finsta because I said n*gger? You know what? N*gger, n*gger, n*gger. I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day.”

After someone suggested that Barber not post the video, she continued her rant saying “I’m in the South now, b*tch. So everyone can f*ck off. I’m from New Jersey, so I can say n*gger as much as I want.”

Really? When was that rule added to the game?

Barber has since apologized for her unwarranted racial rant saying “I feel horrible,” she said. “I feel so, so bad and I am so sorry.”

Just for content, there was a first video prior to her MLK meltdown in which Barber also used the N-word in which she said “I love how I act like I love black people because I f*cking hate n*gger.” Sounds a tad bit Trumpian wouldn’t you say?

Alabama has since taken action to demonstrate that their form of higher learning does not condone Barber’s ideology stating the following:

“The actions of this student do not represent the larger student body or the values of our University, and she is no longer enrolled here,” Bell said in a statement. “We hold our students to much higher standards, and we apologize to everyone who has seen the videos and been hurt by this hateful, ignorant and offensive behavior. This is not who we are; it is unacceptable and unwelcome here at UA.”

Good to see that people of authority will not only condemn and but also take action whenever someone crosses that racial line even though the current Comrade-In-Chief emboldens such behavior.

