Omarosa Is Lawyering Up, Will Probably Be Down To Snitch?

Omarosa Manigault infamously got fired from her cushy White House gig. So it should surprise no one that she may potentially drop dime on the administration, and may have secretly recorded audio to help her cause.

Reports the New York Daily News:

“Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman may have taped confidential West Wing conversations and fears being caught up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, sources told the Daily News on Thursday.

The former reality TV star’s official last day in the Trump administration is Saturday — despite the abrupt announcement of her departure last month — and her next step seems to be lawyering up.

The soon-to-be former assistant to President Trump and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison has held exploratory meetings with several high profile attorneys for potential representation, a source told The News.

Manigault-Newman has met with Harvey Weinstein’s former attorney Lisa Bloom and former Bill Cosby lawyer Monique Pressley, among others.”

