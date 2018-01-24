Waka Flocka Is No Longer Vegan, Calls Vegans Scary

Waka Flocka knows health is wealth but is no longer claiming vegan. He has recently dropped the plant-based diet he formerly advocated.

In a interview with PAPER, the “No Hands” rapper detailed how the pressure tied to the rigid lifestyle made him have second thoughts. “I think the public scared me from being vegan. I got so conditioned, I got blinded from what’s really vegan. I got conditioned to just reading the label, and somebody says it’s vegan, so therefore it’s healthy. And it really wasn’t vegan… I’m at a crisis with myself.”

Flame explained he is just focusing on eating clean. “What I call myself now is a conscious eater, meaning I’m conscious about the things I put in my mouth, and about the things that I drink.”

Waka also voiced how that he personally saw some truth to the “better than thou” reputation often associated with vegans. “It’s not enlightened, man. They scare people and sh*t, like people are really scared of vegans. They’re like the f*cking cops. When vegans are around, people be trying to throw their food under the table, like oh, the vegans! [laughing],” he joked.

Flock has long been a champion for animal rights via denouncing fur garments and starring in PETA advertisements. Last year he revealed he ballooned to almost 300 pounds thus the decision to turn anti-meat.

You can read the rest of Waka Flocka's interview here were he also discusses his upcoming album and his current relationship with Gucci Mane.

Via Complex

—

Photo: Getty Images