Gatorade Opens G-Store Pop Up In NYC [Photos]

New York City has an all things Gatorade pop up in town. The G-Store is made to look like an all Gatorade everything convenience store, but has a hidden stockroom where visitors will learn about the science behind the brand and take in some sports culture, too.

Once participants enter a store they are handed a tablet to explore Gatorade products. After completing some simple tasks, they will granted access to the backroom, where the fun really is.

First up is Gatorade Sports Science Institute scientist demos used to develop and cater to athletes followed a space where trainer Joe Holder leads workouts. Heading deeper into the room is where renowned designer Dante Beals and his the Fashion Firm (DJ Clark Kent stopped by to check his Chicago peeps) set up shop to hook up participants and attendees with tailor-made schwag.

Finally is a photo studio set up for Jay-Z photographer Raven Varono aka Ravie B to take portraits. The dope experience lasts one more day (Jan. 25) and is in Greenwich Village at 9 West 8th Street and open from 12pm to 8pm.

