SZA & Metro Boomin Star In New GAP Logo Remix Collection Campaign [VIDEO]

It looks like The GAP might pull off a comeback. Their newest drop features SZA and Metro Boomin.

The American clothing brand announced the launch of the “Logo Remix”; an apparel collection featuring reinterpretations of the logo. Included in the forthcoming drop are t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, rugbys and hats.

To promote the initiative The GAP invited several influencers throughout music, film and digital to participate in an advertisement paying homage to GAP commercials of the past. SZA and Metro Boomin were selected to represent soul and Rap respectively.

The spot was choreographed by Tanishe Scott of Rihanna and Drake fame and features throwback dances including the Kid-n-Play Kick Step. Additionally Metro Booming also flipped UK Band Thompson Twins’ 1983 classic “Hold Me Now” for the sonic backdrop.

GAP’s Logo Remix collection will be available online starting January 27. You can view the commercial below.

—

Photo: WENN.com